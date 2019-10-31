Med-View Airline to resume operations soon – COO

ADVERTISEMENT

Med-View Airline PLC has said it would soon commence operations after temporarily suspending it due to lack of operating aircraft.

The airline said it was expecting its aircraft, which went for C-check, to return to service very soon.

Besides, the airline disclosed that it had complied fully with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulation (Nig. CAR) 9.1.1.12 (A), noting that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) was aware of its current status as far as its operation is concerned.

Chief Operating Officer of Med-View Airline, Mr. Michael Ajigbotoso, stated this in a chat with newsmen, even as he assured that the airline was coming back stronger despite recent operational difficulties.

He said: “We appreciate the staff for their commitment in spite of the little operational challenges which we believe are the hallmark of any business. Businesses have their high and low moments and I can tell you we are surmounting the challenges. We are coming back soon bigger and better.

“Also, to our numerous customers, we want to tell you that the best is yet to come. We have done it before, making the nation proud at the domestic, regional and international fronts. We have been consistent with our hajj operations in the past 14 years. We remain the only carrier to have done that successfully.

“We want to assure you that, as soon as our aircraft return from the scheduled maintenance, we will begin to provide the excellent and safe flight services which we have maintained since the commencement of our operations.”

