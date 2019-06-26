Mechanic killed in Osun community over petty argument

ADVERTISEMENT

It was tragic for residents of Oke-Iba area, Ikirun in Ifelodun local government area of Osun state on Sunday when a mechanic in the community, Azeez Adeleke, was killed over a petty argument at a birthday party.

The 25-year-old mechanic was said to have attended the birthday party at the Igbole area of the town where his life was terminated.

The detail of what led to the argument at the party was not clear but some witnesses said the deceased was challenged by some boys who sat on his motorcycle just as the argument ensued.

One of the residents of the area who craved anonymity said “Azeez attended the birthday party organized by Wasiu for his child on Sunday. He got there around 5:00pm and left at 7:00pm.

“He was leaving when he met four boys on his bike. He told them to leave so that he could move. That was how the argument started and now he is dead.”

We suspected that he was hit with charm because he was asking for water after he was beaten. He died few minutes later.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Osun Police Command, Folashade Odoro, said she has not been briefed about the incident.

