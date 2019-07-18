Mechanic 20, docked for allegedly breaking into a car, attempting to steal

ADVERTISEMENT

A 20-year-old mechanic, Clement Alex, on Wednesday appeared in a Kabusa Grade I Area Court for allegedly breaking into a car with intent to steal.

The police charged Alex, who lives in Karu, FCT with two counts of trespass and attempt to commit theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Prosecution Counsel, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that Mrs Pat Adejumo, who lives in NIA Headquarters, Abuja reported the case at the Asokoro Police station, FCT on May 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lawal alleged that the defendant broke into the complainant’s parked Peugeot 307 at Ecobank, on Yakubu Gowan Crescent Asokoro, FCT.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further alleged that the defendant was caught red handed in the act, while he was searching the car for valuables to steal.

The prosecution also added that during police investigation, the defendant voluntarily admitted to the crime.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 348 and 95 of the Penal Code Law.

After the charge was read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Ibrahim Kagarko, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with a surety in like sum.

Kagarko adjourned the case until July 24 for hearing. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App