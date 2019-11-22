Measles kills 34 children in Yobe- Permanent Secretary

ADVERTISEMENT

The Permanent Secretary, Yobe State Ministry of Health, Hamidu M. Alhaji said the state was among those with highest incidence of measles in the country.

He said about 3225 cases with 34 deaths were recorded from January to October this year.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed this during the flag-off of measles vaccination campaign at the palace of the District Head of Bulabulin in Damaturu.

He said that measles remained one of the leading causes of deaths and disabilities among children and it spread quickly among children, especially in over populated communities.

He said measles affected children, who have not been vaccinated, between the ages of five months and fifteen years.

Hamidu said that the state, in collaboration with National Primary Health Care Development Agency, planned to conduct rapid measles vaccination campaign to prevent under five children from contracting disease.

He reiterated that the routine immunization is given at the health facilities, palaces of the ward heads by qualified health care providers.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, the District Head of Bulabulin, Alhaji Kalli Murfama, applauded the effort of the ministry and other development partners for conducting the exercise.

He assured that the message will be spread among his subject through various platforms to ensure effective coverage.

