MDAs tasked on universal health coverage

Health Advocates under the Partnership for Advocacy in Child and Family Health at Scale (PACFaH@Scale) project have called on Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at national and state levels to expand universal health coverage within the Primary Healthcare Under One Roof policies (PHCUOR).

Universal Health Coverage (UHC) means access to quality healthcare services without financial hardship.

They made the call yesterday in a communiqué issued after their review meeting on the 2019 Goalkeeper Report of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) in Abuja. They said Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and Primary Healthcare Under One Roof policies(PHCUOR) were complementary policies that could transform heath care delivery in Nigeria if adopted in full and captured in the 2020 national and state health budgets.

The communique said MDAs could expand universal health coverage under the policy by providing adequate and sustainable funding at all levels, strengthening UHC and PHCUOR platforms with full civil society participation as well as providing high level technical support to State Primary Health Care Boards (SPHCBs) .

A member of the advocates, Micheal Turwait, a Nigerian, is an awardee of the 2019 Goalkeeper edition. He is a PHD student at the University of Ibadan and had conducted research on a policy that would help improve healthcare delivery in the country.

