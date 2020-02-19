MDAs should support MSMEs to grow – Gov Sule

ADVERTISEMENT

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has reemphasised the significance of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) remaining on the same page with the policy thrust of his administration.

Gov. Sule spoke while flagging off the entrepreneurship development training organised by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment, for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), holding in Lafia.

The governor identified the key policy thrust which his administration took seriously, that is making the state economically independent.

Specifically, he listed women and youth empowerment, employment generation, economic development, revenue generation, wealth creation, as well as independence of the diverse people of the state, as being pivotal to the policy direction of his administration.

He stressed that he was willing to stop everything to promote these goals in a bid to make the state less dependent on federal revenue, and charged MDAs to always accord seriousness to any matter relating to the specific goals.

The governor, who expressed dismay at the organisation, as well as the calibre of persons invited as participants at the training, emphasised that the aim of the programme was being defeated since those who should truly participate in the exercise were excluded.

He said: “I am looking for a common person out there who has no other means of survival, who has a dream but does not know how to go about it; those are the people to train.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Trade, Industry and Investment, Mr. Obadiah Boyi, explained that the training was designed to ensure that MSMEs in the state had access to training and funding from development finance institutions such as the Bank of Industry (BOI), SMEDAN, CBN and NIRSAL.

In a goodwill message, the Director General of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dikko Umaru Ridda, described the training as apt, especially now that the country was seeking for ways to diversify the economy.

