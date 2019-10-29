MDAs engage in job scandal, HoS tells reps

ADVERTISEMENT

Racketeers bring employment letters for my signature

Acting Head of the Civil Service of the Federation Mrs Yemi Esan, has admitted that there is employment racketeering in almost all the federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies of government.

She admitted this yesterday while fielding questions from members of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Service Matters during her office’s budget.

According to her, many people, including non-civil servants, are engaged in the nefarious activity.

She said the racketeers typed fake employment and promotion letters which were brought to her in the office to be signed.

She said her office had discovered a lot of such fake employment letters which prompted it to insist on the IPPS system for salary payment.

She said there were 77,651 federal government employees spread across all the MDAs at present.

The Head of Service, said for the 2020 fiscal year, N4.8 billion had been budgeted for personnel, overhead, recurrent and capital expenditure of her office and its agencies.

