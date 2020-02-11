McTominay says Man Utd determined to end season on high

ADVERTISEMENT

Scott McTominay says Manchester United are “fully focused” on ending their troubled season on a high note, with silverware still on offer in the FA Cup and Europa League as he nears a return from injury.

United have found it hard to establish any momentum in a challenging campaign that has threatened to spiral into disarray at times.

They are six points adrift of the Premier League’s top four but could still qualify for the Champions League through another route if they win the Europa League.

United face Club Brugge in the last 32 later this month, while their next FA Cup assignment is a fifth-round tie at second-tier Derby.

“It would be nice to come back and have a massive push with the rest of the boys to get into some finals, get some trophies under our belts and really set the bar for next season, set a bar that we don’t step underneath,” McTominay told United’s website.

“All of the boys are fully focused on doing that and hopefully we can do it as well.”

