McIlroy, Koepka grouped with Tiger at Memorial

Tiger Woods faces another head-to-head showdown with Rory McIlroy after being grouped with the world No 1 and Brooks Koepka for the first two rounds of the Memorial Tournament.

Woods makes his first PGA Tour appearance since February due to injury and the coronavirus pandemic, with the 15-time major champion having another opportunity to win a record-breaking 83rd PGA Tour title.

The 44-year-old tees it up alongside McIlroy for the first time since The Challenge: Japan Skins, a charity contest ahead of the Zozo Championship in October, while it is the first time they’ve played in the same group at a PGA Tour event since the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in March 2019.

Woods is a five-time winner at Muirfield Village, following three straight titles from 1999 with further victories in 2009 and 2012, while McIlroy has posted four top-10s at the event without ever reaching the winner’s circle.

Koepka completes the star-studded threeball for the first two rounds in Ohio, having missed the cut at last week’s Workday Charity Open at the same venue despite birdieing five of his last seven holes of his second round.

All of the world’s top five are in action this week, the sixth PGA Tour event back since golf’s restart, with new FedExCup leader Justin Thomas grouped alongside Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele.

