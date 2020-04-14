McIlroy hopes delayed Masters can help end wait for green jacket

  1. Home
World number one Rory McIlroy expects this year’s Masters to feel a bit different and says the tournament being pushed back to November due to the COVID-19 pandemic could help him win the coveted green jacket.

The Masters is usually the year’s first major but the event had been delayed from its April slot and will now take place after the US Open and PGA Championship, which were rescheduled for August and September.

This year’s British Open has been cancelled due to the outbreak.

McIlroy, who needs the Masters to complete the career Grand Slam, said the new date would give it a “different feel”.

