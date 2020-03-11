McIlroy chasing first back-to-back at Players Championship

ADVERTISEMENT

Rory McIlroy has his eye on a piece of PGA Tour history this week as he targets a successful defense of The Players Championship.

The world No 1 arrives at Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida aiming to become the first player to go back-to-back at TPC Sawgrass.

“I don’t think you ever need an extra motivation when you come to this golf tournament, but to be the first one to defend here would be very cool,” McIlroy told reporters on Tuesday.

McIlroy will tee off on Thursday after an encouraging start to the season that has seen him post five top-five finishes in six starts.

