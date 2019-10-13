MC Oluomo vows to sanitize Lagos NURTW, says no more crisis

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya popularly known as MC Oluomo has taken over as the substantive Chairman of the Lagos State Council of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

He was inaugurated alongside 18 other members of the state executive by the National President, Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa at Agege, Lagos, the secretariat of the union.

Akinsanya promised to bring sanity into the council, saying he would soon make available an emergency line where erring drivers can be reported to entrench discipline among members of the union.

He promised to eradicate drunk-driving among drivers in order to ensure commuters’ safety.

He said as part of entrenching discipline among the drivers, he said he would ensure the commercial bus drivers obey rules and regulations of the Lagos State Traffic Law.

He said anyone caught causing trouble or extorting passengers will face the wrath of the law.

Akinsanya however declared that there is no more rancour in the NURTW, saying, “all members of the union will work in unison.”

He said: “I will put an end to the issue of drivers drinking before driving and ban the selling of alcohol at motor parks.

“We will introduce emergency lines for people to have access to the union and report the misconduct of members of the union. Every local government will have an NURTW call line, where Lagosians can make suggestions, complain and report the misconduct of our members or any issue concerning the union. Immediately, we receive the call, I assure that we will spring into action.”

The Deputy State Chairman, Alhaji Sulaimon Obiyejo Akakudeti said the newly constituted executive will embark on projects that will enhance the Lagos transport system.

