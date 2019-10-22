Mayorkun, Reekado Banks to headline Ride Along concert as Mr Taxi launches in Lagos

ADVERTISEMENT

Leading Nigerian A-list artists including Mayorkun, Reekado Banks, African China, Faze among others have been billed to headline Ride Along concert, as part of activities heralding the launch of car-hailing mobile app, Mr. Taxi in Lagos.

According to the organisers, Mr Taxi will launch its operation in Lagos on Saturday, November 2nd, 2019 at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is coming months after the successful launch of e-hailing app, Mr. Taxi in Enugu, Awka, Owerri, Onitsha and Asaba.

The Ride Along concert, powered by Mr Taxi, will feature captivating performances from leading musicians such as Mayorkun, Reekado Banks, Marvelous Benji, African China, Faze, Jaywon, Djinee, Stereoman, Danfo Drivers and comedians including Dan Dee Humurous, Acapella, MC Shakara, Forever, Deeone, and Deestalker.

Speaking ahead of the launch party in Lagos, the Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Mr Taxi, Austin Nnaemeka Soundmind said, “We are counting down to the launch of Mr Taxi in Lagos and we are prepared to show Lagosians what it truly means to ride in comfort.

“We’ve been doing this in Eastern states but now it is Lagos time. It will be an unforgettable night filled with good music, comedy, celebration and amazing deals on rides”.

Attendance at the concert is free but fans, guests, tourists, and fun-seekers will have to download Mr Taxi mobile app on their smartphones to gain entrance, the organisers said.

They added that other side attractions include amazing deals on rides to and fro the event, opportunity to network, and instant sign-ups for drivers who are interested to join the platform.

It will be recalled that Mr Taxi is a transport service network that aims to provide a safe, comfortable, reliable and affordable transportation for residents of the major cities in Nigeria.

