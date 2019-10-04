Mayer decathlon title bid ends in tears

ADVERTISEMENT

World record holder Kevin Mayer of France pulled out of the world championship decathlon after six events on Thursday after suffering what appeared to be a pulled hamstring in the 110 metres hurdles.

Mayer, locked in a duel with Canadian Damian Warner for the gold medal, made his first pole vault attempt but ran straight through the pit then stood on the mats and blew a kiss to the crowd.

The Frenchman wiped away a tear, then sat down and buried his head in his arms.

Warner began the second day with a 27-point lead over teammate Pierce LePage and 30 points clear of Mayer.

But the Canadian gave notice that he meant business on day two by clocking the top time of 13.56 seconds in the 110m hurdles to increase his advantage to 71 points.

Mayer clocked 13.87 but clutched his left hamstring and grimaced as he crossed the line.

