…May 29 remains handover date — Ezekhome

Human Rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ezekhome, has described the June 12 Public Holiday Bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari as an Act of Parliament that will not affect the transmission of power slated on May 29 after general elections.

The senior lawyer in a telephone interview said the proclamation by the president could not invalidate the constitutional provision on the terms of office of elected president, vice president, governors, deputy governors, senators, members of House of Representatives and members of state Houses of Assembly.

According to Ezekhome, there was no way tenure of office of those elected on a four -year mandate could be extended beyond what it was.

“We first had the first transition of power on May 29, 1999 in the Fourth Republic. And since then, it has become expedient that the transfer of power remains May 29.

“Constitutionally it cannot change. Except in the fortunate or unfortunate cases of states where the winner of a governorship election has had to be determined by the court and the transmission power has had to change from May 29,” he said.

According to him, “On the other hand, June 12 is a public holiday because it is the true democracy day. Indeed, this has been my agitation in the last 20 years; that June 12 should be declared as the authentic democracy day.

“Its declaration as a public holiday is in respect of Act of Parliament that the president has just signed. It does not become the hand over of power day. It therefore means that as we mark October 1st as Independence Day, May 1 as Workers’ Day, Sallah holiday, Easter holiday, among others, so we shall be celebrating June 12 as a public Holiday,” Ezekhome said.

