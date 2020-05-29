May 29: Our governors leading drivers of national development — PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated state governors elected on the platform of the party on the occasion of May 29 Inauguration Day, describing them as leading drivers of national development.

The party in a statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said it was proud of the commitment and success so far recorded by PDP governors in their respective states.

The PDP also commended the governors for what it described as their deft handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, “especially in caring for the needs of the people” at this critical time.

“The PDP notes that the passion, zeal and dedication to duty being demonstrated by our governors, leading to their unparalleled transformation of their respective states, further testify to the credibility of our party’s nomination processes to produce the best for elective positions at all levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

“Indeed, the broad-based achievements of our governors in key sectors including, manufacturing, agriculture, oil and gas, power, road infrastructure, education, housing, health care, water resources, ICT, entrepreneurship, job creation, urban and rural development as well as creating enabling environment for peaceful co-existence, show their sensitivity to the aspirations of the people in line with our party’s direction for national development.

“In congratulating the governors, the party urged them to continue to remain steadfast to their commitment and serving as examples for other leaders at various levels across the country in providing good governance to the people,” the party said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App