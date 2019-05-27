May 29: Kano declares Tuesday as prayer day in all 44 LGAs

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano state government has declared Tuesday, May 28 as a prayer day in all its 44 local government areas as part of this year’s May 29 celebrations.

The chairman of the 100-man transition and inauguration committee and the secretary to the state government Alhaji Usman Alhaji, disclosed this to newsmen in Kano on Monday.

He said that though this year’s celebration is going to be low keyed, series of activities that include prayer session for peace and tranquillity across the 44 have been lined up to make the event memorable.

“The celebration of this year’s May 29 is going to be on low-key but we have lined up activities to make it memorable and more colourful. However, a prayer session in the 44 local governments will be held on the 28,” he said.

He further revealed that a special public address by the Executive Governor of the state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, will be held as part of the celebration activities where the state governor will unveil his administration’s plans in the next coming four years for the state.

