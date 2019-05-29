May 29: I’ll raise bar of good governance, says Okowa

ADVERTISEMENT

Delta state governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has reiterated his resolve to raise the bar of good governance to surpass achievements in the first term.

After taking the oath of office for his second term in office on Wednesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, Okowa said: “My renewed mandate is a massive vote of confidence for the work we have done in the last four years. As I said in my broadcast to you soon after I was declared re-elected, this mandate is an invitation to raise the bar of good governance even higher and to surpass my achievements in the first term.”

According to him, in the next four years, his administration shall consolidate, strengthen and upscale the ongoing wealth creation agenda.

“The focus remains to liberate the spirit of enterprise in our people through skills acquisition germane to wealth creation and employment generation.

“Topping the list of my priorities is the establishment of 19 new technical colleges in 19 Local Government Areas. This will bring the total number of technical colleges to 25, which is one per Local Government Area. To complement these, a fully functional vocational centre is to be established in each of the 25 LGAs while the existing polytechnics will be reformed and repositioned to become hubs for technical manpower development.“

“Towards this end, entrepreneurial courses shall be introduced into their curriculum and made mandatory as a requirement for graduation. Let me also add that the entrepreneurship training programmes of STEP and YAGEP will be escalated and identified gaps corrected, to make them more robust and cost-efficient.“

“The target is to at least double the number of graduate trainees and, most importantly, strengthen the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring to ensure that the enterprise support packages are put to good use for lasting success”, Governor Okowa pledged.

In the agriculture sector, he said efforts and measures will be intensified to upscale interventions in value chain support development for oil palm, aquaculture, rice and cassava will be expanded and strengthened.

“The Foods Export Initiative will be expanded to elicit greater private sector participation and include additional commodities with high potentials for diaspora demand; complete the establishment of agro-industrial park at Aboh Ogwashi-Uku as the cornerstone of agricultural value chain transformation drive; identify, document and secure more agricultural land and make them available/safe for private sector agricultural investments; strengthen Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (DARDA) to become more efficient and very responsive to farmers’ agricultural extension needs and solving farm management problems; and train more farmers and expose them to new technologies and farm advisory services.

He restated his administration’s unwavering pursuit for Health for all Deltans (HeFAD) in line with the Universal Health Coverage mandate of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Universal Health Coverage will be sustained with renewed vigour. The number of enrolees is expected to grow exponentially. Hence, in the next four years, efforts will be geared at having a well-equipped, functional and responsive primary healthcare centre in each of the 270 wards of the State. Meanwhile the Delta State University Teaching Hospital will be continuously upgraded to make it a true centre of excellence”, Senator Okowa stated.

He acknowledged his administration’s unique performance in road construction, borne from the demand of communities across the state at the various town hall meetings and restated his resolve to continue in that stead on his second term.

“Aside from public finance, it is time we partner with relevant stakeholders/investors to attract infrastructure funding. This administration will not spare any effort to connect our communities, renew our urban centres with network of roads and recreation opportunities for the benefit and enjoyment of current and future generations of Deltans”, he said.

He added that his second tenure is poised to build broad-based, good governance structures that will be responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of the people, adding that community involvement in policy formulation and implementation, thereby engendering participatory democracy would be encouraged.

