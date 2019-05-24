May 29: Enugu Muslims pray for Buhari, Ugwuanyi ahead of 2nd term

ADVERTISEMENT

Muslims in Enugu State held Jummat prayers at the Central Mosque Owerri road, Enugu, to mark the last Friday of the first term of the administrations of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State.

The Muslims prayed to Allah to grant them success in their second term.

Praying at the event, which was attended Gov. Ugwuanyi as part of the activities marking his 2nd term inauguration, the Chief Imam Enugu, Imam Zurka Said, also prayed for the successful inauguration of President Buhari and Gov. Ugwuanyi .

He commended the governor for his peace initiatives, humble disposition and commitment to national unity.

The Chief Imam noted that Ugwuanyi’s good deeds have enhanced peace and harmonious existence of all Nigerians resident in Enugu State, asking the “Almighty Allah to give him good health and support him so that he will continue with his good works”.

The cleric said : “Gov. Ugwuanyi has always honoured us and we will all continue to pray for him and use this inaugural prayer to ask Allah to elevate him to another level after his second term in 2023. Anyone that does good for Allah, Allah will bless the person”.

He lauded Ugwuanyi for his administration’s giant strides in the last four years in the areas of infrastructural development, regular payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, peace and security, healthcare delivery, education, among others.

Earlier, the Chairman of NASFAT, Enugu State, Muhammad Usman, also prayed for God’s blessing upon President Buhari, saying “all the governors and their teams, the ministers and members of the State Assembly and National Assembly” and “empower them to take Nigeria to a greater level”.

Usman on behalf of the Muslims thanked “Almighty Allah for His immense blessings upon Enugu State” and asked Him to reward the governor abundantly with sound health, good mind, more wisdom and protection in his second term.

In his remark, the Sarkin Hausa Community, HRH, Abubakar Sambo, expressed gratitude to Ugwuanyi for his humility and love for every resident of the state irrespective of religion or tribe and equally thanked him for the fruits and food items his administration presented to the Muslims for break of their fast.

He added that Gov. Ugwuanyi had paid similar visit to them on several occasions, and extended gratitude to him for the harmonious relationship that has been existing between Muslims and Christians and wished him a peaceful and successful second term.

