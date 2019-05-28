May 29: Buhari’s second term will be better – Kalu

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Abia State Governor and Senator-elect, Abia North Senatorial District, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to sustain their support for the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government.

He said the second term of the incumbent administration will be used to consolidate on the achievements of the first term.

In a statement made available to our correspondent on Tuesday by his Special Adviser, Mr. Kunle Oyewunmi, the Senator-elect appreciated Nigerians for voting en masse for President Buhari.

Declaring that the President has performed well in his first term, he noted that the future of Nigeria is bright under the current administration.

He noted that the determined efforts of President Buhari have manifested in all ramifications.

The former Governor however urged the political class to desist from making inflammatory utterances capable of causing disharmony among Nigerians.

He also said the All Progressives Congress (APC) had grown in leaps and bounds in the South-East and urged the party’s leadership to reciprocate by considering Ndigbo for key appointments in all arms of government.

He said, “As Nigeria records another feat with the swearing in of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office as Nigeria’s President, I am optimistic that this historic milestone will translate into a better life for Nigerians”.

“I equally salute the returning and new governors, who are being sworn in today as chief executives of their respective states. The elections are over and it is now time for serious governance.”

“The political class must live up to expectations at all levels of government. Nigerians deserve a quality life and as such policies and programmes that will have meaningful impacts on the society must be formulated and executed.”’

“The time is now for politicians and other stakeholders to work harmoniously to build a decent society.”

“Let us forget our political, ethnic and religious differences for the sake of nation building”.

The former governor urged Nigerians to be steadfast, law-abiding and patriotic in their pursuits and called on the executive, legislative and judiciary arms of government to work harmoniously for the progress of the country.

