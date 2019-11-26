Max Air begins Abuja-Bauchi flight

  1. Home
By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi Published Date

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, yesterday, flagged off the commencement of daily commercial flights by Max Air Transport Company from Bauchi to Abuja.

Speaking during the occasion at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport Bauchi, Gov. Mohammed said the daily flights would also contribute immensely to the economic development of the state as the Yankari Game Reserve would accordingly play host to many national and international visitors.

He expressed confidence that the development would bring to an end the aviation transportation problem in the state.

The governor noted that his administration had come up with the arrangement to assist people of the state who would now have daily flights to improve their commercial activities.

He appealed to the management of Max Air to provide efficient services to the state and pledged government’s commitment to the agreement.

In his remark, the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman, described the move as a milestone achievement and assured of the assembly’s support to the initiative.

The Managing Director of Max Air, Dikko Dahiru Mangal, pledged to provide qualitative services.

