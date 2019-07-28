Max Air airlifts 550 Niger pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

ADVERTISEMENT

After initial hitches, the first batch of intending pilgrims from Niger State has departed Nigeria for Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrims, numbering 550, left the country aboard Max Air aircraft from Minna International Air Port at about 12:25am on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The airlifted intending pilgrims were drawn from Mariga, Mashegu, Rijau, Edati and Munya Local Government Areas of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daily Trust recalls that the airlift of pilgrims was earlier slated for July 26 but the airline failed to meet the target due to undisclosed factors.

“There was delay on the part of the airline but the management have apologized and we are set to commence airlift any time soon”, the State’s Amir Hajj, Alhaji Inuwa Musa Kuta explained during the screening of intending pilgrims preparatory for the take off.

He said all the intending pilgrims had been screened as at Saturday awaiting take off, adding that six airlifts are expected during the operation.

Daily Trust reports that a total of 3,258 pilgrims are billed to perform the hajj from the state.

Addressing the intending pilgrims, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello urged them to be law abiding and to concentrate on purely hajj activities while in the Holy land.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Mohammed Ketso, also called on the pilgrims to always pray for the country to overcome its lingering security challenges.

He warned the pilgrims not to give out their Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) to anyone except the trusted Area Pilgrims Welfare Officers (APWOs) so as not to fall into the hands of fraudsters.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App