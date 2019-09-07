MAX Air aircraft with Niger pilgrims crash lands in Minna Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

A Boeing 744 with registration number 5N/ DBK, carrying 579 Niger pilgrims and officials, side-landed on Saturday, causing panic at the Minna International Airport.

Daily Trust learnt that the aircraft, which arrived the airport from Jiddah at about 04:55am, had technical problem leading to its forced landing.

Part of the tarmac and some materials were also damaged by the aircraft which skidded off the runway.

It was learnt that the development caused damage to one of the aircraft’s engines.

An eyewitness said most of the passengers were in shock, while two pilgrims fainted.

A medical official on board told Daily Trust that passengers were traumatized by an unusual noise when the aircraft approached the airport.

She said every body was reciting verses from the holy Qur’an and praying.

Also, a returning pilgrim, who was in the affected aircraft, Hajiya Asabe, said they were terrified, adding that as a result of the development, three women went into coma.

“It was Allah that saved the situation; there was this loud noise which caused panic and shouts from all corners.

“We started praying and then there was an impact during the landing process that shook the entire plane, that also heightened the panic.

“But Alhamudulillah, we are all safe apart from those who went into coma and were rushed to the General hospital, Minna.

“When we alighted, we noticed that the aircraft landed by the side and part of the wings were cracked,” she explained.

An airport official, who spoke to our correspondent in confidence, said the incident was as a result of technical error from the pilot.

He said officials of the Accident Bureau of Investigation from Abuja had already taken assessment of the situation after which they went into a closed door meeting.

