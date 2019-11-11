Maulud: Violent extremism biggest challenge to Islam — Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari says violent extremism is the single biggest challenge facing the image of Islam today which has been hijacked by a minority of misguided elements who are using religion to cover up their criminal agenda.

President Buhari said this yesterday in his goodwill message to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Maulud celebration to commemorate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad.

Buhari said the greatest honour Muslims could do the Prophet Muhammad is to follow his shining examples of non-violence, peaceful disposition and remarkable virtues of patience.

The president advised Muslims not to allow their children to be lured and recruited by extremists who will ultimately destroy their lives and future.

Buhari, who wished the Ummah a peaceful celebration, implored them to use this occasion to renew their resolve in promoting tolerance, love, harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country.

“Putting into practice the great virtues for which the Holy Prophet Muhammad is historically famous and revered would have a far greater impact on changing our attitudes and behaviours than the best sermons ever will.

“The indiscriminate killing of innocent people, the kidnapping of female students and forcing them into marriage and conversion is contrary to teachings and personal examples of the Prophet Muhammad….

“There is the urgent need for increased vigilance by Muslims in order to frustrate and stop the spread of violent ideologies that are causing human havocs and tragedies around the world.

“Extremism is like a cancer that needs to be attacked in its early stages before it grows malignantly out of control and harm the society,” Buhari also said in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

Buhari also sent special goodwill messages to the Emirs of Daura, Alhaji Faruk Umar Faruk; Kazaure, Najib Hussaini Adamu; Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje Haruna; and that of Gumel, Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Sani, whose people celebrated this festival, named Sallar Gani, with greater fervour as well as prayers for the unity, progress and prosperity of Muslims in Nigeria and around the world.

