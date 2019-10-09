Matip wins PFA Player of the Month award

ADVERTISEMENT

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip has been named the PFA Premier League Player of the Month for September.

Matip saw off competition from Manchester City duo Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne, Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson and Leicester City’s Ricardo Pereira to win the honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 28-year-old has contributed immensely to Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League season with his impressive defensive form.

In September, Matip played in all the Reds’ league matches, helping them concede just two goals with 25 aerial duels won. He also completed 213 accurate passes.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App