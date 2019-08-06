Matic confident Pogba will stay at Man United

ADVERTISEMENT

Nemanja Matic believes he will line up alongside Paul Pogba in the Manchester United midfield this season, despite rumours linking the Frenchman with a move to Real Madrid.

It has been widely reported the World Cup-winning midfielder is unhappy at Old Trafford, and has been agitating for a transfer.

Pogba was not named in the squad for United’s final pre-season game against Milan on Saturday with the club saying he was nursing a back spasm.

Despite the speculation surrounding his team-mate, Matic is convinced the club will not lose a “great” player.

“Of course, he’s a great player and very important to the team,” the Serbia international said when he was asked if he wanted Pogba to stay at Old Trafford.

“We will see what’s going to happen. He is a Manchester United player and of course we will be happy if he stays. I don’t see that he’s going to leave but in football everything is possible.”

