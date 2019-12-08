Maternal, child mortality: 32,351 mothers receive free care on EU/UNICEF intervention in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

The Executive Secretary of the Primary Health Center, Yola South of Adamawa State, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad said 32,351 mothers have benefited from the free anti-natal care intervention in Yola South local government of Adamawa.

He said 31 women lost their lives before the intervention adding that since the intervention by European Union (EU) and United Nation Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to date, there has not been any cases of maternal and child death.

The intervention tagged “Maternal New born, Child Health Nutrition (MNCHN) was aimed at improving the health of mothers and children from pregnancy to birth on Immunization, anti-natal care, malnutrition etc.

He said EU/UNICEF has done a tremendous help to so many primary health care centres located at Toungo, Wuro hausa, Nana Asma’a and Bako wards etc along the state.

He explained that the intervention has built the capacities 105 Community Oriented Resource Persons (CORPS) on Life saving Scheme (LSS), Midwifery lifesaving Scheme (MLSS), and free drugs to hard-to-reach communities.

Abubakar explain that a mama to mama groups were created in order to encourage women on the importance of ANC so as to get a free delivery when due.

Assistant Director PHC, Halima Iya said with the hospital equipment given to them by EU/UNICEF, there has been a huge turnout of patient at the PHC centers and has helped ease services rendered to patients.

She added that most women whom gave birth at home no longer do that because the Adamawa state primary health care development agency in collaboration with National Union of Road Transport workers (NURTW) with support from EU/UNICEF have engaged Emergency Transport scheme (ETS) in the State which has eased the cases of home deliveries.

