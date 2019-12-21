Gov Matawalle’s campaign director rejects appointment as commissioner

ADVERTISEMENT

The newly appointed commissioner for education in Zamfara State, Alhaji Jamilu Aliyu Zannah, has rejected his appointment as a member of the state executive council.

Alhaji Zannah announced this to newsmen in Gusau shortly after he arrived home from a medical sojourn in India.

Zannah was the Campaign Director of Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle in last February’s governorship election in the state.

He said he rejected his nomination and appointment as commissioner due to the inability of the state governor to fulfill some campaign promises made earlier to the electorates.

“I went for a medical treatment in India. Before I had left, I told the executive governor that I would go on medical trip and we bade farewell. Up to the time I was discharged from the hospital in India, the executive governor had never for once called to know my condition”

“Prior to the election, we used our resources and wooed good people of the state for us to succeed. I’m second to non in sacrificing our resources and energy to bring this government onboard.

“We made a lot of promises to such people, but non of the pledges were redeemed and we felt embarrassed. This is not what we promised our people. Based on this, I decided to quit,” Zannah said.

“I would not be accepting any appointment for my selfish sake but for the sake of the people behind us. This will not be enough for me to serve as platform on which I will carry my people along or help them,” he added.

Alhaji Zannah also cited lack of consultation as one of the reasons he took the decision. He said he was never consulted for once on any decision regarding political appointments made so far in the state. He said they made a lot promises to various campaign groups, non of which was fulfilled.

He however, assured to remain in the party (PDP) and to give all the necessary advice needed by the party and the administration of governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle to succeed.

