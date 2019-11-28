Matawalle/Yari: Northern youths seek Buhari’s intervention

ADVERTISEMENT

A coalition of northern youth groups has warned opposition politicians in Zamfara State not to heat up the polity due to the exchanges between the current governor, Bello Matawalle and his predecessor, Abdulaziz Yari.

The groups, at the end of their annual meeting in Kaduna to deliberate on issues of national development and security challenges in parts of the North, called for the intervention of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order in the state.

Groups represented are Northern Nigerian Youth Frontiers (NOYFE), Assembly of Nigerian Youths (ANIYO), Youths Initiative Group of Nigeria (YIGO) and Arewa Progressive Forum (APFO).

The groups, in a communique jointly signed by Dr. Abubakar Salisu Tarauni and Sirajo Habib Tsafe, chairman and secretary respectively, said all steps must be taken to ensure that the matter between Matawalle and Yari did not degenerate into a security issue.

They however commended Governor Matawalle for his ‘genuine commitment and determination’ at bringing and implementing peace dialogue with suspected bandits, and collaborative efforts in handling insecurity issue in the state which, they said. is currently yielding positive results.

“The northern youths are solidly behind him over his efforts at redeeming the state from terror into peace, unity and political cohesion in all the segments of life in the state.

“We urge him to extend the frontiers of peace and brotherliness to all other states bordering Zamfara towards ensuring sustainable peace, security and freedom of movement,” they stated.

