Massive sack in National Assembly contrary to 8th assembly resolution – Kogi ex-commissioner

A former Commissioner of Information in Kogi State, Dr. Tom Ohikere has said the ‘sack’ of National Assembly Clerk, Mohammed Sani Omolori and 150 other top officers by the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC) is unjustifiable.

The Commission had approved the immediate retirement of Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori and 150 other management staff a few days ago.

Sani-Omolori, who joined the National Assembly Service in 1985, is due for retirement, but he remained in service following the alteration of retirement age and length of service for staff members.

Dr Ohikere in a statement on Sunday, in Abuja, argued that it was wasteful to compel productive workers to retire at an “arbitrary chronological age” despite the resolution of the 8th National Assembly on the conditions of service of staff which raised retirement age from 60 to 65 years and years of service from 35 to 40.

He argued that the Commission has no powers to set aside the Revised Conditions of Service as passed by the 8th National Assembly.

“It is unjustifiable for the National assembly service commission to attempt to set aside an amendment that was passed by the 8th National Assembly because of a targeted interest.

“Nigeria will not continue to be overwhelmed by personal interest of some section which do not represent the interest of the country,” he said.

