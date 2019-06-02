Mass exodus looms in APC

ADVERTISEMENT

Exodus to where? That card has been played before. But I don’t believe that playing this card now will yield positive result. I, therefore, advise members of the All Progressives Party to forget about defection.

Yusuf Garba Baba

In 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari will be the man to beat. So, anyone in the APC that wants to leave should go ahead and do so. We must note that in politics, there are no permanent friends, just interests.

Ado Garba

The APC has no reason whatsoever to worry about those who want to leave the party.

Olaide Olasunkanmi

They can go anywhere they want to. In 2019, the masses will only vote for personalities, not party, especially in the states. At the federal level, President Buhari still has my support.

Ibrahim Audu Najummai

I have prayed to God to weed out the problems in the APC. So, the defection of some members maybe God’s way of answering that prayer.

Idris Ahmed

All those who are planning to leave are angry because President Buhari is not giving them the opportunity to do whatever they like in the APC.

Suleiman Anjoh

Let them go. On my part, I will remain with PMB.

Umar Abdullahi

These were the type of statements we heard in 2014 before those governors defected. I hope the APC knows what to do to avoid a disaster.

Ubii Abraham

I am tired of the threats by some members of the APC. If they want to leave, they should do so.

Abdullahi Mustafa

The best thing for the aggrieved persons to do is to look for solution to the problem. Leaving the party is not the best way out.

Odueko Olumide John

All the gang up against President Buhari will fail.

Nura Yakubu Danhassan

Those complaining are responsible for the problems in the APC.

Muhd Kabir Mashi

Their departure will amount to victory for the party.

Aliyu Aliyu

The exodus is long overdue.

Abdulrahman Lawal

The people who want to leave do not have the power to stop Buhari. He won elections several times. He has God and the masses on his side.

Musa Hussein

Let them go. The people complaining have not done anything to develop Nigeria and the APC. Imagine a situation where the budget was delayed for about five months before passage.

Adegoke Ademola

They have already decamped by their actions and inactions. Delay in passing budgets, padding, non-confirmation of nominees, do not speak well of party men.

Shamsuddeen S. Aliyu

In as much as I don’t support their exodus to other parties, I must state here that Nigerians are wiser now and cannot be easily fooled by anyone.

Usman Musa

It is unfortunate that Nigerian politicians do not have ideologies. Why do they keep defecting? If you believe in a cause, it will not be so easy for you to defect. We need to have a new mentality about politics.

Oz Amayo

If all these people who worked hard to ensure that Buhari won the presidential election in 2015 are now against him, how will the 2019 elections be?

Omijie Oziegbe

Even if members of the nPDP leave the APC, that will not stop President Buhari in 2019.

Nasiru Haruna

Why is it taking them so long to defect? We already know the good and bad people in this country and that will reflect in the way we vote in 2019.

Sanusi Ali

Pride goes before a fall! With or without them, the APC will win the 2019 elections. If they leave the party, more people will come in.

Ibrahim Fada

The members of nPDP should work with other party members to build the APC.

Adetunji Dolapo

Constant defection of party members will not help the nation’s democracy.

Onuoha Okechukwu Donald

We pray for their exit, as it will bring sanity to the party.

Mansur Balarabe Mansur

When will politicians forget about personal interests and start thinking about the masses?

Sani Aliyu Umar

They should leave now because the earlier, the better. Their defection will be a great relief for the APC and PMB.

Muhammad Abubakar

Exodus to where? Who is after them? They should remain where they are.

Sani Mamman Katsina

Many of those who want to defect cannot win their polling units. Let them defect and let us see if they will win elections in 2019.

Sa’adu Muhammad

I have read the story and truly I don’t believe that they are a threat to President Buhari’s re-election. They cannot stop the masses from voting for him in 2019.

Auwal Moga

If they think that leaving the APC will be more profitable to them, they should leave.

Bamusa Audu Kaki

Anybody who does not want to be part of repositioning this country is free to go anywhere he/she wants to go. With or without them, Nigeria will be great.

Abba Mohammed

Those who want to defect should do so. All I know is that, by Allah’s grace, President Buhari will make it in 2019.

Ibrahim Labbo Kirho

Let them go so that we can have our rightful place in this government that we struggled hard to bring on board.

Usman Shuaibu

I wish all those who are planning to defect the best.

Saleh Musa

The aggrieved persons should form a new party.

Ghali Mohd

Good news. We will transform this country with or without them, insha Allah.

Mustapha Saidu

Their grievances are mostly centred on personal benefits not national development, which is unfortunate. This behaviour is a testimony that we made the right choice in 2015 and we will repeat it in 2019.

Abdullahi Yahaya Adamu

They should leave. Many people joined the APC, thinking that they will be relevant and be allowed to do whatever they want.

Aleeyu Galadeema

Who will remain in a sinking ship? They should leave.

Lepetit Mohammed

The mass exodus has not started yet; this is just the beginning.

ThankGod Okechukwu

