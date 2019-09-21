Masari wins at tribunal as Lado moves to appeal court

ADVERTISEMENT

The Katsina State Governorship election petition tribunal has upheld the election of Governor Aminu Masari as the duly elected governor at the March, 9 Governorship election held in the state.

Masari’s election was challenged at the tribunal by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and it’s candidate Yakubu Lado Danmarke on two grounds of Masari not having prerequisite qualifications to contest in the governorship election and his election was marred with malpractices.

Daily Trust reports that there was a split judgement with two of the judges namely Justice EB Omotoso and Justice AI Ityonyiman upholding the election while Justice Hadiza Ali Jos ruled otherwise.

Delivering the majority judgement, Justice Ityonyiman said the petitioner couldn’t prove his case and the case was thrown out for lack of merit while Justice Jos believed that the PDP had a case and the election was marred by irregularities.

Meanwhile, the PDP has vowed to appeal the judgement.

