Masari swears-in 14 Special Advisers

Katsina state governor, Aminu Masari, has sworn-in 14 newly appointed Special Advisers with a call on them to put the interest of the state above personal ones.

Speaking at the council chambers on Wednesday, Masari said the APC is a people-oriented administration that put the common man as it central focus, saying it was based on this that the state government is considering creating new ministries to advance governance in the state.

On the appointments, Masari said the reappointment of Special Advisers demonstrated a level of confidence on them by his administration noting that the four new ones needs a little realignment and re-adjustment to catch up.

“They may be new members of the state executive council but not new to APC administration in the state. The new appointees are like putting a square peg in a square round,” he said.

Daily Trust reports that the four new Special Advisers are: Alhaji Bashir Dayyabu for International Donor Agencies; Comrade Lawal Tanimu Saulawa for Labour; Alhaji Kabir Sha’aibu for Political Affairs and Abdullahi Ibrahim Mahuta for Legislative Matters.

Those reappointed include Muntari Lawal, Bashir Usman Ruwan Godiya, Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir, Hussaini Adamu Karaduwa, Khalil Ibrahim Aminu, Aminu Lawal Jibiya, Lawal Usman Bagiwa, Hamza Muhammad Borodo, Dr Abba Abdullahi, and Abdu Habu Dankum.

