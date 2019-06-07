Masari re-appoints SGS, Media aides

ADVERTISEMENT

Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari has re-appointed Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa as secretary to the government of the state with immediate effect.

Masari in a statement signed by the Director, Administration in the Government house, Falalu Bawale also said Muntari Lawal was equally appointed as permanent secretary, government house with effect from sixth of June, 2019.

Also, the statement said the Governor has approved the re-appointment of Abdu Labaran as senior special Assistant on media.

It said the three appointments are in recognition of their dedication and commitment to the service of Katsina state.

