  1. Home
  2. Labour
  3. Masari re-appoints SGS, Media aides
ADVERTISEMENT

Masari re-appoints SGS, Media aides

By Habibu Umar Aminu, Katsina Published Date
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State
Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State

Katsina state Governor, Aminu Masari has re-appointed Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa as secretary to the government of the state with immediate effect.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

Masari in a statement signed by the Director, Administration in the Government house, Falalu Bawale also said Muntari Lawal was equally appointed as permanent secretary, government house with effect from sixth of June, 2019.

Also, the statement said the Governor has approved the re-appointment of Abdu Labaran as senior special Assistant on media.

ADVERTISEMENT

It said the three appointments are in recognition of their dedication and commitment to the service of Katsina state.

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

BREAKTHROUGH NATURAL CURE FOR PROSTATE ISSUES IN JUST 15 DAYS!!!

You Can Prevent PROSTATE CANCER!!!

Your PROSTATE ENLARGEMENT Is REVERSIBLE!!!

Don't Let It Threaten You!

To SHRINK And NORMALIZE Your PROSTATE Within 15 Days Without Surgery Or Chemical Drugs, Click Here!!!

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.