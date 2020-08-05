Masari meets Buhari over insecurity in North West, North Central

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State says the security situation in North West and North Central geo-political zones won’t be allowed to escalate to the status of the Boko Haram crisis in the North-East region.

Masari said this on Wednesday while fielding questions from State House reporters after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said serious efforts were currently being made to bring cases of banditry and other criminalities in the North-West region of the country to an end.

He said despite the fact that some communities in nine local government areas of Katsina State had been affected negatively by the activities of bandits and other criminals, agricultural yields would be good.

Details soon.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App