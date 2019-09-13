  1. Home
Masari dissolves Muslims pilgrims welfare board

By juddleonard@yahoo.com Published Date
A supplicating Pilgrim at Masjid Al Haram

Governor Aminu Masari has dissolved the state’s Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board with immediate effect.

Consequently, the board’s executive director Abu Rimi is to hand over to the most senior director who shall oversee it’s affairs pending new appointments.

A statement signed by the special assistant to the deputy governor on Press Affairs, Ibrahim Kalla, said the governor appreciates their  contributions and wished them success in future endeavours.

