…Masari cancels May 29 celebration

The Katsina State Government has cancelled all activities for the May 29 celebration except the swearing-in of the governor and his deputy in order to mourn those killed by bandits this week in the state.

The Secretary to the State Government, Mustapha Inuwa, yesterday said the decision was arrived following the unfortunate incessant attacks by armed bandits in some parts of the state.

“This is also to commensurate with the families and other people who lost their loved ones or property as result of the dastardly acts of the bandits,” he stated.

According to him, the attacks have led to the death of many people and left several injured and homeless.

“To this end all, activities that are usually organised for the event have been cancelled except the mandatory swearing-in of the governor and his deputy as enshrined in section 185(1) of the 1999 constitution,” he said.

While appealing to people of the state to remain calm, Inuwa urged them to intensify prayers, especially in these last days of Ramadan, for peace and stability in the state.

