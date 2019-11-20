Maryland community to honour Dbanj, Yemi Alade, Dele Momodu, others

ADVERTISEMENT

Jane J.T. Rogers is convening the first of its kind Maryland Concert and Award show where it will recognise and honour individuals who have contributed immensely to the development of Maryland community and the larger society.

The event, scheduled to hold on November 24, 2019 at Jegreat Event Centre, Arowojobe Estate in Maryland, Lagos will honour individuals including Dbanj, Yemi Alade, Ambassador Halima Abubakar, Chief Dele Momodu, Honourable Sanni Ganiyu Babatunde Okanlawon, Hon. Prince Adedamola Richard, Efe (ex-BBNaija winner), Chief Don Sylvester, Yinka Akerele and Alhaji Rabiu Ahmed, among others.

The grandeur event tagged ‘Maryland Concert and Award 2019′ is aimed at celebrating talents that are currently or have lived in Maryland at one point in time.

Rogers, the convener, disclosed plans to turn Maryland into an entertainment hub, which will in turn bring about development in the community.

“We observed that Maryland has suffered absence of entertainment over the years. Most entertainment shows are being held in areas like Ikeja and Victoria Island among others; hence, the purpose of this event.

“We intend to encourage artistes to promote positive music which will speak against the ills of the society such as hard drugs, cultism, homosexuality, corruption and cybercrime.

“The award show will honour the bright stars from Maryland who are doing great exploits in every sectors of the economy while it will also serve as a platform to promote the upcoming talents in Maryland,” she said.

