Maryam Sanda’s timeline: From charge to sentence

An FCT High Court in Maitama has sentenced Maryam Sanda to death by hanging for killing her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

The court found Sanda guilty of killing her husband and thus convicted her of the charges.

She is to be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre until she exhausts her appeal rights.

And we have highlighted how her travails started to when she got convicted.

November, 23, 2017 – The police filed murder charges against Maryam Sanda.

November, 24, 2017 – The court sent the accused to prison after denying her bail application.

December, 7, 2017 – The court, again, refused an oral application for her bail and ordered her to be returned to prison pending her re-arraignment on December 14.

December, 14, 2017 – The court dismissed her bail but granted bail to her three co-defendants.

February, 7, 2018 – The court, again, rejected another bail application made on her behalf.

March 7, 2018 – Sanda finally got a bail on health grounds.

April 19, 2018 – Witness narrated how Maryam Sanda allegedly made several attempts to stab her husband before his eventual murder.

May 15, 2018 – Sanda’s trial stalled.

October 3, 2018 – The lawyer representing Sanda, withdrew from the trial.

February 27, 2019 – Court fixed date for the final address.

March 26, 2019 – Court fixed date to rule on no-case submission filed by the accused.

April 4, 2019 – Court told Sanda she had a case to answer.

October 8, 2019 – Sanda opened defence on October 16.

December 2, 2019 – Court fixed final judgement for January 27, 2020.

January 27, 2020 – Court convicted and sentenced Sanda to death by hanging.

