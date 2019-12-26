Martial hits brace as Manchester United flog Newcastle

ADVERTISEMENT

Anthony Martial scored twice as a rampant Manchester United completed a 4-1 comeback victory against Newcastle United to climb up to seventh place.

Matty Longstaff put Newcastle in front after 17 minutes, firing into the bottom-left corner for his second goal against Manchester United this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martial equalised midway through the first half, beating Martin Dubravka with a powerful strike.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Following a mistake by Fabian Schar, Mason Greenwood put Manchester United in front 12 minutes later with a thunderous effort in off the bar before Marcus Rashford headed in United’s third on 41 minutes.

Martial made it 4-1 six minutes into the second half, capitalising on Sean Longstaff’s underhit back-pass before being denied a first Premier League hat-trick by the post.

Manchester United have 28 points, three ahead of 10th-placed Newcastle.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App