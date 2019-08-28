Married woman dies after room collapses on her

ADVERTISEMENT

A twenty-year-old married woman was reported to have died after her room caved in as a result of heavy down pour in Kafin Hausa local government area of Jigawa state.

Late Fatsuma Musa, who was together with her husband, Musa Awaisu, 27, was said to have died while asleep.

The couple, who hail from Auno village, were rushed to hospital in Kafin Hausa where a doctor confirmed the passing away of the deceased.

Eye witness told Chronicle that the disaster occurred mid-night while there was heavy down pour, saying the victims were rushed to the hospital while in a state of coma.

The Spokesman, Jigawa state police command, SP Abdul Jinjiri confirmed the incident, saying the police had since released the corpse to the family for burial.

