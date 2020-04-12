Market leaders, traders condemn attack on Nigerians in China

ADVERTISEMENT

The Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria, Lagos Chapter has decried the molestations and discriminatory handling of Nigerians (especially traders) in China on suspicion of their coronavirus status. The association said it viewed the development as a pure and undiluted inhuman treatment by Chinese authorities.

There have been reports of attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in Guangzhou by Chinese authorities who forced them out of their residences and hotel rooms.

The federal government has however intervened, saying it would evacuate some of them home.

The president of the association, Comrade Christopher Okpala and Secretary, Comrade Okey Enwuru, said the association took time to monitor the development and find out the situation in China.

“We therefore wish to use this medium to express the displeasure of our association over this inhuman treatment of fellow Nigerians and traders at a time the entire world is passing through the most excruciating and tortuous moment in history due to the unpleasant experience we are undergoing from the coronavirus pandemic in every part of the global village,” the statement said.

The association reiterated that the “unprofessional and selective unprovoked attack” on innocent Nigerians by the Chinese authorities is condemnable.

It therefore called on relevant international organizations, especially the World Health Organization and United Nations to prevail on the Chinese authorities to refrain from the conduct and follow the standard prescribed internationally in handling the present situation.

