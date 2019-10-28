Market fire: Take insurance now, expert tells traders

ADVERTISEMENT

Following several market fires across the country, with properties worth billions of naira destroyed, an insurance expert has told shop owners and traders across the various markets in the country to take insurance to mitigate against the loses in case of fire and other disasters.

Dr. Nola Onigbogi, the Chief Executive Officer, C.B.O Insurance Brokers Ltd and the Deputy President the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) gave the charge at an interview in Abuja over the weekend.

Dr. Onigbogi who will also be inaugurated on October 31, 2019, as the second President of the NCRIB in 57 years said traders have no business calling on state and federal government for support in disaster situations if they take an insurance.

She noted that ignorance and religious beliefs is making people suffer uncessarily, sufferings that should be averted with an insurance policy.

She also said that members of the public could take advantage of the over 500 registered insurance brokers all over Nigeria for their insurance advise.

“Nigerians are not aware that insurance is important to the survival of their businesses,” she noted.

According to Dr. Onigbogi religious belief is another reason why some Nigerians don’t take insurance. “You will hear ‘”it’s not my portion.” So whose portion is it? Accidents can happen anytime. No one prays for it. But insurance should be the shoulder you will rest on when it happens. So you have peace of mind,” she said.

Explaining further she said “look at our markets all over Nigeria, in the last one week, I have heard about not less than three serious inferno in our markets. Ask them if they have insurance. The answer is no. Now they will be shouting to state and federal government to help them. Whereas if they have insurance, the insurance companies will step in and perform”.

