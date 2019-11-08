Market fire: LASEMA begins enumeration of affected traders

ADVERTISEMENT

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has begun enumeration of traders whose properties were destroyed in the fire that engulfed a section of Balogun market on the Lagos Island.

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, fire razed a six-storey building at 43 Martins Street and another three-storey commercial building of locked-up shops at Balogun market; destroying properties worth millions of naira.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who visited the market on Wednesday promised to render assistance to the affected traders even as he promised that the government would conduct integrity test on all buildings in the Central Business District (CBD) on Lagos Island.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This fire incident presents discussion for complete regeneration of Lagos. Here, we have a lot of buildings as old as a century. Now is the time to look into the master plan for complete regeneration of the entire area. All families must support our move to start the regeneration.

“We also have abandoned high-rise buildings on the Island and we have done audit of all these buildings.”

But the Director General of LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed yesterday that the agency had commenced enumeration of the victims of the fire disaster.

He called on traders who lost their wares and properties to the fire to present relevant documents that will help in the enumeration exercise.

He also appealed to them to cooperate with the agency, saying, “we will work with the Iya Olojas (market women) to get to the root of the issue. We will not allow touts to hijack the process”.

The DG appealed to residents of Lagos State to be cautious; assuring that government will continue to ensure safety of lives and properties of its citizens.

