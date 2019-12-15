Mark, Ogbeha visit IBB amidst “fake” death rumours

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Senate President, David Mark on Sunday visited former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida at his Hill Top residence in Minna shortly after online reports surfaced with rumours of his death.

On the former Senate president’s entourage was a former military administrator of Kogi state, Col Tunde Ogbeha.

The duo arrived the Minna International Airport at about 2:35pm and were driven in a Mercedes Benz and a Toyota Jeep straight to IBB home.

They, thereafter, went into closed-door meeting with the former leader.

David Mark and his entourage however left General Babangida home at exactly 3:55pm.

No Journalist was allowed into the house as the security at the gate said the visit was a private one and does not need press coverage.

Although the details of the visit was not known sources said the duo who were among the key “boys” of the former leader were in Minna to identify with him over his rumoured death.

Meanwhile, the spokesman to the former IBB, Mr Kassim Afegbua has described the death rumours sparked by the social media report as “fake, malicious and untrue”.

“It has become consistent fake news for quite some time now wishing our own IBB, the one we easily refer to as “the last don” of Nigeria politics, dead. The “fake news bill” would be a suitable response to this category of fake news carrier,” Afegbua said in a statement circulated on Sunday.

The statement said IBB is very much alive and bubbling. “He just started attending to friends and associates who came to see him today, Sunday, 15th December, 2019 right here at his Minna Hilltop mansion. He is full of life and in his characteristic bubbling mood,” he noted.

He said death, as the irrevocable end of all creation, will surely come to everyone some day and at the appointed time and hour, adding that to deliberately spread fake news and wish someone dead, is to take humanity to another bizarre level.

