Mark distributes empowerment tools to constituents

A former Senate President, Senator David Mark, yesterday in Otukpo distributed empowerment tools to about 300 beneficiaries from the nine local government areas which make up Benue South senatorial district. Mark, who was represented by his wife, Helen, while distributing the items such as hospital beds, generators, grinding and sewing machines, urged the beneficiaries to deploy the equipment to maximum use to improve their well-being and help their neighbours and communities.

He said the project was facilitated by the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) under its 2018 programme to help alleviate poverty in the communities and reiterated that he would continue to contribute to the well-being and development of Benue State and Nigeria at large in or out of public office.

Mark further pledged to champion the course of peace and unity at all times, saying more than anything else, Nigeria needs peace and unity now.

Earlier, the chairman of the PDP in Benue State, Sir John Ngbede, expressed appreciation to Mark for his quality representation when he presided over the Senate for eight years.

