Marcos Alonso hits brace to rescue point for Chelsea at Bournemouth

Marcos Alonso scored twice as Chelsea earned a 2-2 draw in an entertaining contest at AFC Bournemouth.

Philip Billing missed two early chances for the hosts before Chelsea broke the deadlock after 33 minutes.

Olivier Giroud’s effort came back off the crossbar before Alonso fired into the roof of the net.

Giroud shot wide early in the second half but Jefferson Lerma headed in powerfully from Ryan Fraser’s corner to equalise on 54 minutes.

AFC Bournemouth took the lead three minutes later, Jack Stacey squaring for Joshua King to tap in.

Alonso made it 2-2 with five minutes remaining, heading in after Pedro’s shot had been saved by Aaron Ramsdale.

For his efforts, Alonso was rewarded with King-of-the-match award.

Chelsea stay fourth on 45 points.

AFC Bournemouth fall to 17th with 27 points, two clear of Aston Villa in 18th.

