Marafa: Judgment is victory for democracy

An APC governorship aspirant in Zamfara State, Kabiru Garba Marafa, has described the Supreme Court judgment on Zamfara APC candidates as a bitter-sweet one, but a victory for democracy, Zamfara State and the country as a whole.

Reacting to yesterday’s Supreme Court judgment which declared that the APC had no candidates in the 2019 general elections, he said no matter how long it took, truth would always prevail over falsehood.

“The judgment is a victory for democracy, triumph of truth over falsehood and redeemer of the integrity of the judiciary.

“As we all know the APC was unable to conduct primaries in Zamfara State…. With this, a lesson has been served that only strict adherence to the rule of law and due process will take the country to the next level as being advocated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This judgment has shown that the president is religiously sincere with his non-interference stance on function of other arms of government. He has further endeared himself to Nigerians and the world for resisting all efforts by Abdulaziz Yari to force him to interfere on the judgment,” he said.

Marafa urged his adversaries to take the judgment as the will of Allah and a lesson that only Allah, the Almighty can crown a king.

