MAP: Experts decry shortage of manpower

Stakeholders in the power sector have decried shortage of manpower needed to bridge the metering gap which according to them stands at five million households.

The stakeholders disclosed this at the graduation ceremony of the second set of students from Momas Electrical Meters Manufacturing Companies Limited (MEMMCOL) Metering School in Lagos on Tuesday.

Mr. Kola Balogun, Chairman of MEMMCOL said inadequate manpower was one of several factors responsible for the widening metering gap in Nigeria.

Balogun said the company had taken the responsibility to train young Nigerians in various aspects of the power sector value chain to address the gap in metering installation in Nigeria.

He said the 25 students who graduated would boost installing capacity of the Meter Assets Providers (MAPs) scheme, adding that 50 students had graduated in June, 2019. (NAN)

