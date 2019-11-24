  1. Home
  2. Exclusive
  3. Exclusive Stories
  4. Many petrol tanker fires ravage lives, fortunes
ADVERTISEMENT

Many petrol tanker fires ravage lives, fortunes

By Abdullateef Aliyu, Lagos; Victor Edozie, Port Harcourt; Titus Eleweke, Awka; Peter Moses, Abeokuta & Itodo Daniel Sule, Lokoja Published Date

Fire outbreaks as a result of petrol tanker explosions or spilling of petrol from accidented tankers have become frequent in many parts of the country. More than 15 of such incidents have occurred this year, inflicting heavy human and financial losses. A recent tanker fire incident that jolted the nation was on October 16, 2019…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.